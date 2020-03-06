Play

Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The 22-year-old was attempting to earn a spot in Atlanta's starting rotation for Opening Day, but he'll instead begin his 2020 campaign in Gwinnett. Wilson struggled with a 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB in four starts (20 innings) in the majors last season, and he figures to receive the call at some point again this year.

