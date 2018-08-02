Wilson was promoted from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Wilson was one of several top prospects in the organization promoted this week, with fellow starting pitcher Kyle Wright also joining him in Gwinnett. It's the second move of the season for Wilson, who made a brief stop at High-A Florida to open the campaign before posting a 3.97 ERA and 89:26 K:BB in 77 innings in the Southern League.

