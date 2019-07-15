Wilson will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, Wilson will return to the big leagues and make a spot start, and he could remain in the starting rotation for another turn if he delivers a decent performance. If the right-hander does manage to remain in the major leagues, it would likely be just for one more outing, as Kevin Gausman (foot) appears to be closing in on a return from the injured list.