Wilson was optioned to Atlanta's alternate site on Friday but is expected to serve as the team's fifth starter once one is eventually needed, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Atlanta has a rotation spot open at least until Mike Soroka returns from Achilles surgery, which won't happen until at least late April. Early off days mean they won't need a fifth starter right away, but Wilson should at least get a few turns in the rotation before Soroka returns.
