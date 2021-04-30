Wilson was optioned to the alternate training site Friday.
Wilson started Thursday against the Cubs and took the loss after giving up four runs over three innings, and he's now surrendered 14 runs across 11 frames on the season. Sean Newcomb (COVID-19 protocols) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move, and Edgar Santana was also promoted for bullpen depth.
More News
-
Braves' Bryse Wilson: Takes loss as opener•
-
Braves' Bryse Wilson: Starting on short rest Thursday•
-
Braves' Bryse Wilson: Takes loss in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Braves' Bryse Wilson: Draws another start•
-
Braves' Bryse Wilson: Rolls to easy win in first start•
-
Braves' Bryse Wilson: Recalled by Atlanta•