Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Wilson started Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays and allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five in six innings. He didn't factor into the decision and will now head to the minors after right-hander Chris Martin (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
