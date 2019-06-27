Braves' Bryse Wilson: Promotion official
The Braves recalled Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Cubs.
Wilson will draw his third career big-league start and second of 2019 after posting a 3.79 ERA, 12.4 WHIP and 79:16 K:BB across 78.1 innings at Gwinnett. The 21-year-old will be assuming the rotation spot of the struggling Mike Foltynewicz, who was dispatched to Triple-A over the weekend. With several promising young arms lingering in either the big-league bullpen or Triple-A pitching staff, Wilson may need to deliver an impressive outing versus Chicago to earn another turn in the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...