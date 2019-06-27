The Braves recalled Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Cubs.

Wilson will draw his third career big-league start and second of 2019 after posting a 3.79 ERA, 12.4 WHIP and 79:16 K:BB across 78.1 innings at Gwinnett. The 21-year-old will be assuming the rotation spot of the struggling Mike Foltynewicz, who was dispatched to Triple-A over the weekend. With several promising young arms lingering in either the big-league bullpen or Triple-A pitching staff, Wilson may need to deliver an impressive outing versus Chicago to earn another turn in the rotation.