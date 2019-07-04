Wilson (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Phillies after giving up two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Wilson looked much more comfortable in his second turn through the rotation and delivered 60 of his 86 pitches for strikes. The 21-year-old held the Phillies scoreless through five frames, but he struggled a bit during the sixth inning with two runs allowed on three hits. Wilson likely earned himself another turn as the fifth starter, but that won't come until after the All-Star break.