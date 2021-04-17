Wilson was recalled from the alternate training site Saturday.
Wilson was sent down in late March but was expected to return sometime in mid-April when the team needed a fifth starter. That has indeed happened, though Wilson could potentially stick around longer than originally planned, as Max Fried (hamstring) and Drew Smyly (forearm) have joined Mike Soroka (Achilles/shoulder) on the injured list.
