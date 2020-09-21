site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Bryse Wilson: Recalled by Atlanta
Sep 21, 2020
Wilson was recalled by Atlanta on Monday.
Wilson will rejoin the major-league pitching staff after Cole Hamels (shoulder) was placed on the injured list Monday. The right-hander has solely appeared out of the bullpen, but his past work as a starter could make him a strong candidate to start in Hamels' place Tuesday.
