Wilson was recalled by the Braves and will start Tuesday's game on the road against the Brewers.

This move was widely expected with Kevin Gausman (foot) on the 10-day injured list. It's possible that Wilson's time with Atlanta could last longer than originally expected, as Max Fried (finger) was also placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. In four spot appearances (three starts) with the major-league squad this season, the 21-year-old carries an ERA of 6.14. He's been slightly better in his 15 appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, recording an ERA of 4.67 with 81 strikeouts.