Wilson was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Monday's game versus Pittsburgh.

The 20-year-old will make his major-league debut somewhat unexpectedly, taking the place of projected starter Kevin Gausman just hours prior to the first pitch. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, this will allow the club to push each starter back a day. Across three starts with Gwinnett, Wilson posted a 4.50 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with a sparkling 24:2 K:BB over 20 innings. In order to make room for Wilson, Ryan Flaherty was designated for assignment and Chad Bell was outrighted to Triple-A.

