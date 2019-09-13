Play

Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Wilson was sent back to Triple-A in early September to pitch in the minor-league playoffs and now rejoins the Braves for the stretch run. The 21-year-old has a 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB through 20 major-league innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories