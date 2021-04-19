Wilson picked up a win in his 2021 debut Sunday, working five innings and giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out one in a 13-4 win over the Cubs.

Atlanta called Wilson up from its taxi squad and moved him into the rotation as a replacement for Max Fried (hamstring), who was placed on the injured list Wednesday. The 23-year-old right-hander didn't dazzle in his first start, but he pounded the zone (50 of his 69 pitches were strikes) and was mostly able to limit the damage while being staked to a big lead for most of the night. With both Fried and Drew Smyly (forearm) on the IL, Wilson should make at least one more turn through the rotation. Wilson's next turn will likely come against the Diamondbacks during the upcoming weekend.