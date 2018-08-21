Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

This was fully anticipated, as Wilson was just making a spot start in his big-league debut Monday against the Pirates. However, he was impressive enough that Mark Bowman of MLB.com speculated that Wilson could make a few more starts for the Braves in September. If there is no need in the rotation, Wilson could be used as a weapon out of the big-league bullpen when rosters expand.

