Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Wilson was called up to start Tuesday against the Brewers but failed to impress, allowing four runs in four innings. He remains an interesting prospect but has been poor in 18.2 big-league innings this season, recording a 6.75 ERA, an 18.8 percent strikeout rate and an 11.8 percent walk rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories