Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Tuesday's game against Toronto.

It's a bit of an odd move, as the Braves have no reason to clear a roster spot due to the expanded September rosters. Perhaps the team simply felt they weren't going to use him the rest of the way. He got knocked around for a pair of runs in 1.1 innings in Tuesday's contest and owns a poor 7.20 ERA in 20 total innings on the season.

