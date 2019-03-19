Wilson allowed five hits and three earned runs while walking one and striking out four across four innings on Monday against the Yankees.

Wilson allowed all three of his earned runs in the second inning, one of which came on a solo home run off the bat of Luke Voit. He settled down thereafter, escaping a jam in the fourth inning by inducing Tyler Wade to ground into a double play. The 21-year-old has pitched well this spring, posting a 3.29 ERA with 13 strikeouts and two walks across 13.2 innings. Wilson is making his case to remain with the big-league club to start the regular season, though even if he does, it is unclear whether he would serve as a starter or reliever.