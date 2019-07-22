Wilson allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out four for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The 21-year-old continues to flash his upside in the minors, although Wilson's skills haven't yet translated into big-league success. With Atlanta expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, the team's No. 4 fantasy prospect could be dangled if the front office decides to pursue a blockbuster deal.

