Wilson (2-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-1 victory over the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander tossed 85 pitches (55 strikes) in his second straight quality start in the majors, with only a Michael Perez solo shot marring his day. Homers have been an issue for Wilson this year -- he's served up six in 24.2 innings -- but he's been pitching much better in May as he continues to bounce between the big leagues and Triple-A. He'll take a 4.38 ERA and 15:7 K:BB into his next outing, whether it's for Gwinnett or for Atlanta once again.