Wilson will start Thursday against the Cubs on three days rest, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old is expected to cover a few innings as an pseudo-opener for Thursday's series finale after starting Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader and throwing 61 pitches across four innings. Wilson has allowed five runs on 11 hits with a 5:3 K:BB through nine innings this season.
