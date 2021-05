Wilson will be called up to start Saturday's game against the Pirates, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

It's certainly a favorable matchup for Wilson, who has a 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB in 11 innings (two starts) at Triple-A Gwinnett. He was less successful in the big-league rotation earlier this season, logging a 5.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in 18 innings (four starts). If Wilson impresses this time out, he could stick around while Huascar Ynoa (hand) is on the injured list.