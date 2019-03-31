Wilson struck out three but was tagged with four earned runs over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Phillies on Saturday. He allowed five hits and four walks as the Braves gave up an early lead and lost 8-6.

Wilson was nicked for a run in the second on an RBI single by J.T. Realmuto, but he surrendered three runs in the fourth via a Cesar Hernandez RBI triple and a Maikel Franco two-run homer. In what should be an easier matchup, his next scheduled start is against the Marlins at home on Friday.