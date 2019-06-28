Wilson gave up six runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Thursday. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out six.

On the day he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Mike Foltynewicz's spot in the rotation, the 21-year-old was roughed up by the Cubs, giving up a home run to the first batter he faced and scuffling through a three-run fourth inning. He received plenty of offensive support but was pulled in the fifth after 82 pitches following an Anthony Rizzo RBI double that turned what was once a 6-1 lead into a 6-5 nailbiter. Neither of Wilson's starts have gone well this season -- in the other, he was pounded for four runs in 3.1 innings by Philadelphia -- so it remains to be season whether he'll remain in the rotation for another start.