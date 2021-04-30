Wilson (1-2) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Cubs, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out one batter across three innings.

As expected, Wilson covered a few innings as Atlanta's pseudo-opener. The 23-year-old got off to a rocky start, ending Chicago's 20-inning scoreless streak by giving up an RBI single to Kris Bryant in the first inning. He then allowed Matt Duffy to score on a balk. Trouble struck again with another pair of runs allowed in his third and final frame of the night. On the season, Wilson has compiled a 6.75 ERA and 1.92 WHIP across 12 innings.