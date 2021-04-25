Wilson (1-1) was tagged with the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while fanning four across four innings.

Wilson didn't have his best stuff Sunday and gave up two homers -- Stephen Vogt took him deep in the second and Kole Calhoun did the same thing in the third. The 23-year-old right-hander now owns a 5.00 ERA through his first two outings of the campaign, and he's failed to pitch more than five innings in any of his outings to date.