Wilson went three innings as the starter in Sunday's game against the Red Sox. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out two in the no-decision.

Boston won with a final score of 9-1, but it was not Wilson who let the game get out of hand. He was adequate in his three frames and has made a case for the playoff roster with a 1.13 ERA in his final eight innings of the regular season. Look for Wilson to be a part of the rotation battle next spring.