Wilson allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five batters of six innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He did not end up factoring into the decision.

Wilson was recalled Tuesday to make a spot start in place of Drew Smyly and had one of the better outings of his young career. The 23-year-old had his first quality start of 2021 and had a season-high five strikeouts which were largely contributed by the fact that he struck out the side in the first inning. His only major mistake of the evening was allowing a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth to even the game. It's unclear what manager Brian Snitker plans to do with him next but it wouldn't be surprising if he was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett unless Snitker opts to go with a six-man rotation for some reason.