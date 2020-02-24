Braves' Bryse Wilson: Uneven spring debut
Wilson worked two innings in his spring debut Sunday against the Tigers, giving up two runs on four hits and recording no strikeouts.
Along with Kyle Wright, Sean Newcomb and non-roster invitee Felix Hernandez, Wilson will be a candidate for one of the two openings in the Atlanta rotation heading into the season. The 22-year-old righty didn't make a strong early case for a rotation spot, as he surrendered four consecutive one-out singles in the first inning to put Atlanta in early hole. Wilson recovered with a perfect second frame, but he'll need to find more consistency in his future spring starts if he hopes to break camp with the big club.
