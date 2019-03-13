Braves' Bryse Wilson: Vying for fifth-starter role
Wilson has surrendered two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine across 9.2 innings over his four Grapefruit League outings.
With Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) both slated to begin the season on the injured list, Wilson has put himself in the mix for the final spot in the Braves' Opening Day rotation. Fellow young hurlers Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint loom as Wilson's top competition for the rotation vacancy, but the 21-year-old right-hander might have helped his case in his most recent outing Tuesday versus the Cardinals. In the 5-0 win, Wilson covered four scoreless frames and conceded just one hit while pumping in 41 of his 56 pitches for strikes. Expect Wilson to get at least one more start this spring before the Braves decide whether to keep him in the majors or option him to Triple-A Gwinnett.
