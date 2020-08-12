Wilson worked 1.2 innings in relief during Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Yankees, giving up two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two.

After starter Touki Toussaint needed 86 pitches to record 12 outs, Wilson was called upon to provide some length out of the bullpen in his season debut. The right-hander struggled with his location, pumping in only 25 of his 52 pitches for strikes while giving up a solo home run to Aaron Judge. The Braves will have a need for a fifth starter during next week's series with the Nationals, but Wilson's wretched showing Tuesday may have temporarily taken him out of the mix for a spot in the rotation.