Farmer has joined Atlanta's spring training camp as a non-roster invitee, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Farmer appeared in 61 games, including one start, with the Reds in 2024, posting a 3.04 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 70 strikeouts over 71.0 innings. He'll now get a chance to prove himself with Atlanta ahead of the 2025 season.