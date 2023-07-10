Atlanta has selected Kuehler with the 70th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Kuehler's fastball/slider combination would profile nicely at the back of a bullpen if he doesn't throw enough strikes to start. A 6-foot, 215-pound righty from Campbell, Kuehler has a somewhat wild delivery that is more reminiscent of a reliever than a starter, and his high-spin fourseamer could sit in the upper-90s in shorter stints. His above-average slider could also tick up to an upper-80s bat misser if he were moved to the bullpen. Kuehler's third-best pitch is his curveball, and he will need to improve his strike throwing (9.6 BB% over the last two years at Campbell) to remain on a starter's developmental track.