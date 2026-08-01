Braves' Cam Caminiti: Fans 14 in High-A gem

Caminiti struck out a career-high 14 batters for High-A Rome on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over 6.2 innings.

The 19-year-old southpaw has had a somewhat inconsistent season in the South Atlantic League, but Caminiti flashed his impressive ceiling Friday, firing 67 of 96 pitches for strikes with an incredible 32 whiffs in his longest outing of the year. Caminiti has been locked in since getting a two-week break to reset at the beginning of June, and over his last eight starts he's delivered a 2.37 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB over 38 innings. Given his current form, a promotion to Double-A seems likely before the end of the season.