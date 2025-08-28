Caminiti struck out a career-high nine for Single-A Augusta on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings.

In addition to setting a new personal best in Ks, Caminiti completed six innings in a start for the first time. The 2024 first-round pick has found another gear since the All-Star break, posting a 1.61 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB over his last 28 innings, and he could be setting the stage for a rapid rise through the Atlanta system in 2026.