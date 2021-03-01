Edwards (forearm) struck out one over a 1-2-3 fourth inning Sunday in the Braves' 9-7 win over the Rays in Grapefruit League play.

After missing most of the 2020 campaign with a flexor mass strain in his right elbow, Edwards was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the Braves this winter. With a 3.54 ERA and 32.9 K% over 199 career appearances in the majors, Edwards has a more impressive track record than most relievers attending camps as non-roster invitees. If he can stay healthy this spring, Edwards will have a good shot at earning a spot in the Braves' Opening Day bullpen.