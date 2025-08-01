Carrasco didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Carrasco got off to a shaky start, allowing three runs in his first three innings, though he'd ultimately settle in and blank Cincinnati over his final three frames to log his first quality start of the season. Carrasco was traded to Atlanta after struggling to a 5.91 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP across 32 innings with the Yankees. The veteran right-hander figures to remain in the rotation going forward, as Atlanta currently has five starters on the 60-day IL. Carrasco currently lines up for a home matchup with the Brewers in his next outing.