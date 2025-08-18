Atlanta re-signed Carrasco to a minor-league contract Sunday.

After Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Thursday, the veteran right-hander elected free agency Saturday upon clearing waivers, only to re-sign with the organization a day later. Carrasco will likely slot into the rotation at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he may not be in line for another call-up to the big club before the end of the season after logging a 9.88 ERA and 2.12 WHIP in 13.2 innings over his three starts with Atlanta.