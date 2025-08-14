Carrasco allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over two innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

Against the team he pitched for from 2021 to 2023, Carrasco was unable to reach the third frame. The Mets got to him for three runs in each of the first two innings, with the biggest blow being a Juan Soto two-run homer. Carrasco needed 67 pitches -- only 36 of which were strikes -- to retire six batters, and he gave up four extra-base hits. After notching a quality start against the Reds in his Atlanta debut July 31, the veteran righty has surrendered 12 runs over 7.2 innings in his subsequent two outings. His season ERA now stands at 7.09 across 45.2 frames between Atlanta and the Yankees, and it's fair to wonder how much the 38-year-old has left in the tank.