Atlanta acquired Carrasco from the Yankees on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Atlanta desperately needs rotation arms as it deals with myriad injuries to starting pitchers, and the club has now acquired Erick Fedde and Carrasco within the last two days to bolster depth. Fedde will join Atlanta's rotation and start Tuesday in Kansas City, and there's a good chance Carrasco will do the same, perhaps as soon as Thursday in Cincinnati. Carrasco -- who would need to be added to the 40-man roster -- has pitched well lately at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, collecting a 2.23 ERA and 21:3 K:BB over 32.1 frames covering his last five starts.