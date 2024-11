Atlanta signed Rodriguez to a one-year contract Friday.

Rodriguez had been a minor-league free agent but will get a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster, although his salary is not guaranteed. Slated to turn 24 next month, Rodriguez slashed .284/.368/.374 with four home runs and 17 stolen bases between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization in 2024. He can handle all three outfield spots and will compete for a reserve role.