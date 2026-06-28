Braves' Carlos Santana: Reaches MiLB deal with Atlanta

Santana agreed to a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Santana struggled mightily with Arizona early in the season, slashing .083/.154/.125 with a 2:8 BB:K over 26 plate appearances. The 40-year-old then suffered an adductor strain in early April, and when he was activated from the IL this past Wednesday, he was subsequently designated for assignment. Santana ultimately cleared waivers and was released, clearing the way for him to get a look from Atlanta. He'll presumably begin his stint with the organization as veteran depth at Triple-A Gwinnett, but if he performs well he could get another chance in the majors.