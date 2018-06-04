Braves' Carter Stewart: Drafted eighth overall by Atlanta
The Braves have selected Stewart with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Prep righties are the riskiest commodities in the draft, but Stewart's ceiling is sky high and reminiscent of that of Jay Groome (prior to his litany of blemishes). A projectable 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Stewart's scouting report needs to start with his high-spin curveball, which is already one of the best such pitches on the planet -- it might be better than MacKenzie Gore's was in high school. He can throw the pitch for strikes or get whiffs as it drops near the hitter's feet. Stewart complements the big breaker with a fastball that was a fringe-average offering a year ago, but now sits in the low-to-mid 90s, after a predictable, albeit significant velocity bump his senior year. As is often the case with high school hurlers who only need a fastball and breaking ball to dominate, Stewart's changeup is unrefined. However, as it is a feel pitch that he has limited experience with, it's quite possible that he develops a quality changeup in pro ball. There is a good reason why prep righties never go first overall -- the risk is off the charts -- but Stewart has the type of frontline upside worth gambling on with an early pick in dynasty leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...