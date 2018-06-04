Braves' Carter Stewart: Drafted eighth overall by Atlanta

The Braves have selected Stewart with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Prep righties are the riskiest commodities in the draft, but Stewart's ceiling is sky high and reminiscent of that of Jay Groome (prior to his litany of blemishes). A projectable 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Stewart's scouting report needs to start with his high-spin curveball, which is already one of the best such pitches on the planet -- it might be better than MacKenzie Gore's was in high school. He can throw the pitch for strikes or get whiffs as it drops near the hitter's feet. Stewart complements the big breaker with a fastball that was a fringe-average offering a year ago, but now sits in the low-to-mid 90s, after a predictable, albeit significant velocity bump his senior year. As is often the case with high school hurlers who only need a fastball and breaking ball to dominate, Stewart's changeup is unrefined. However, as it is a feel pitch that he has limited experience with, it's quite possible that he develops a quality changeup in pro ball. There is a good reason why prep righties never go first overall -- the risk is off the charts -- but Stewart has the type of frontline upside worth gambling on with an early pick in dynasty leagues.