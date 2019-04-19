Braves' Chad Sobotka: Another rough outing
Sobotka gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning while striking out two in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Atlanta was down only 1-0 when Sobotka entered the game in the seventh inning, but another meltdown by the right-hander put the game out of reach. The club was hoping he's emerge as a reliable setup man in his second MLB campaign, but Sobotka's given up multiple runs in three straight appearances and four of nine overall, saddling him with a hideous 12.38 ERA. Expect the 25-year-old to work in lower-leverage situations, or even get optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett, until he gets straightened out.
