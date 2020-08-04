site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Chad Sobotka: Back in big leagues
RotoWire Staff
Aug 4, 2020
Sobotka was recalled by Atlanta on Tuesday.
Sobotka spent a day on the active roster earlier in the season but did not enter a game. After posting a 6.21 ERA in 29 innings last season, he'll likely be ticketed for low-leverage innings while he remains with the team.
