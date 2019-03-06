Sobotka allowed four runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's spring game against the Yankees.

Sobotka ran into trouble immediately after entering the game, allowing a single and two walks before eventually giving up a three-run homer to Aaron Judge. The 25-year-old tossed 14.1 major-league innings during 2018, allowing three runs on five hits with 21 strikeouts and nine walks.