Sobotka was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Sobotka could spend some time in the big-league bullpen this season, but it's hardly surprising to see him open in the minors after he struggled to a 6.21 ERA in 29 innings last season. His 28.4 percent strikeout rate was fairly strong but was overshadowed by his 14.2 percent walk rate.

