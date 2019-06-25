The Braves optioned Sobotka to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sobotka's latest stint in the majors lasted just two days, but the right-hander at least made a good impression with two scoreless innings in Monday's 8-3 loss. His demotion clears a spot on the active roster and in the Atlanta bullpen for Sean Newcomb (concussion), who was reinstated from the 7-day injured list in a corresponding move.

