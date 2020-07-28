site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-chad-sobotka-recalled-from-satellite-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Chad Sobotka: Recalled from satellite camp
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sobotka was recalled from the Braves' satellite camp following Monday's loss to the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
This move corresponds with Mike Foltynewicz getting designated for assignment. Sobotka had a 6.21 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 29 innings out of the Braves' bullpen in 2019.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.