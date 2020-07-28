Sobotka was recalled from the Braves' satellite camp following Monday's loss to the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

This move corresponds with Mike Foltynewicz getting designated for assignment. Sobotka had a 6.21 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 29 innings out of the Braves' bullpen in 2019.

