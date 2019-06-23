Sobotka was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Sobotka spent nearly a month on the injured list with an abdominal strain earlier this season and was optioned to Gwinnett after being activated in late May. The 25-year-old had a 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in his first taste of the majors last season, but he's struggled in 2019 with 11 runs allowed over 12 innings.

